Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Increases By 71.3%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 377,800 shares, an increase of 71.3% from the February 13th total of 220,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 392,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of ETV opened at $15.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.18. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $16.86.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 33,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 88,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.