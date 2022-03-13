Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Increases By 71.3%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 377,800 shares, an increase of 71.3% from the February 13th total of 220,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 392,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of ETV opened at $15.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.18. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $16.86.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
