Short Interest in Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF) Expands By 70.7%

Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 70.7% from the February 13th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

EUMNF opened at $0.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.38. Euro Manganese has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $0.68.

Euro Manganese Inc engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral assets in the Czech Republic. Its principal property is the 100% owned Chvaletice manganese project located to the east of Prague, the Czech Republic, which is involved in the re-processing of a leachable manganese deposit for the production of high-purity electrolytic manganese metal and high-purity manganese sulphate monohydrate, as well as other high-purity manganese products.

