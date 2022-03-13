Short Interest in Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Expands By 75.1%

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a growth of 75.1% from the February 13th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 446,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS FOLGF opened at $0.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.12. Falcon Oil & Gas has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.18.
About Falcon Oil & Gas (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Falcon Oil & Gas (FOLGF)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.