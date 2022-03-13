Short Interest in Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Expands By 75.1%

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a growth of 75.1% from the February 13th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 446,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS FOLGF opened at $0.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.12. Falcon Oil & Gas has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.18.

About Falcon Oil & Gas

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas resources. Its projects include Beetaloo Basin, Karroo Basin, and Makó Trough. The company was founded on January 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

