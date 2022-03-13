Short Interest in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Rises By 73.5%

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, an increase of 73.5% from the February 13th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FPL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,459,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,624,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 155.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 190,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 116,168 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 118,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 29,750 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,144,000.

NYSE FPL opened at $6.00 on Friday. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $6.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%.

About First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It engages in seeking a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders. The company was founded on October 15, 2013 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

