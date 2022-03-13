Short Interest in Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Declines By 43.5%

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 140,000 shares, a decrease of 43.5% from the February 13th total of 247,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FNLPF traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.68. 19,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,587. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.13. Fresnillo has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $13.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get Fresnillo alerts:

FNLPF has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fresnillo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fresnillo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Fresnillo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fresnillo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julia. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.