Short Interest in GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Declines By 47.4%

GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 66,800 shares, a drop of 47.4% from the February 13th total of 127,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 286,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of GrainCorp stock remained flat at $$6.09 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average is $5.21. GrainCorp has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $6.65.
About GrainCorp (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GrainCorp (GRCLF)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for GrainCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrainCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.