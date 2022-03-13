Short Interest in GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Declines By 47.4%

GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 66,800 shares, a drop of 47.4% from the February 13th total of 127,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 286,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of GrainCorp stock remained flat at $$6.09 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average is $5.21. GrainCorp has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $6.65.

Get GrainCorp alerts:

About GrainCorp (Get Rating)

GrainCorp Ltd. is a diversified food ingredients and agribusiness company. The firm’s activities include supply chain, origination and processing. It operates through the following segments: Grains, Malt and Oils. The Grains segment includes grain receivals, transport, testing, storage of grains, marketing of grains & agricultural products and the operation of grain pools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GrainCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrainCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.