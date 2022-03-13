Short Interest in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Increases By 85.0%

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a growth of 85.0% from the February 13th total of 627,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Plustick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,283,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,676,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after buying an additional 2,128,739 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 1,050,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $498,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

GTE has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.65 to C$1.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Gran Tierra Energy stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Gran Tierra Energy has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $2.02.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 17.32%.

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

