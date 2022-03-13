Short Interest in Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) Declines By 45.8%

Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 180,500 shares, a decline of 45.8% from the February 13th total of 332,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 361.0 days.

Separately, DBS Vickers raised shares of Great Eagle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

GEAHF stock remained flat at $$2.44 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.73. Great Eagle has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $3.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Great Eagle Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages residential, office, retail, and hotel properties in Asia, North America, Australasia, and Europe. It operates through Hotel Operation, Property Investment, Property Development, Other Operations, Champion REIT, Langham, and US Real Estate Fund segments.

