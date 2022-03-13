Short Interest in Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Grows By 75.4%

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 75.4% from the February 13th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS HSNGY opened at $17.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.68. Hang Seng Bank has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $21.61.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.2106 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.22%.
Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.
