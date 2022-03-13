Short Interest in High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Rises By 72.2%

High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a growth of 72.2% from the February 13th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 114.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HLNFF shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of High Liner Foods from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of High Liner Foods from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get High Liner Foods alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLNFF opened at $10.08 on Friday. High Liner Foods has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $12.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.88.

High Liner Foods, Inc engages in the processing and marketing of prepared and packaged frozen seafood products. It also markets its products under the brands High Liner, Icelandic Seafood, FPI, Viking, Mirabel, American Pride Seafood, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine, and 40 Fathoms. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Lunenburg, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.