Short Interest in Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) Decreases By 44.7%

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 369,000 shares, a decrease of 44.7% from the February 13th total of 667,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 828,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Histogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Histogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Histogen by 124.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 52,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 29,019 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Histogen by 20.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 34,649 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Histogen in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Histogen in the second quarter worth $69,000. 6.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HSTO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.22. 288,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,566. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.82. Histogen has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.51.

Histogen, Inc engages in the development of potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function. It focuses in Human Multipotent Cell Conditioned Media, Human Extracellular Matrix, and Hair Stimulating Complex. The company was founded by Steven J.

