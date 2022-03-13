Short Interest in Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Expands By 82.9%

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 903,300 shares, an increase of 82.9% from the February 13th total of 493,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.4 days.

Shares of IBDSF opened at $10.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.29. Iberdrola has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $14.36.

Iberdrola Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

