Short Interest in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Declines By 39.6%

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 53,300 shares, a drop of 39.6% from the February 13th total of 88,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PID opened at $18.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.73 and a 200-day moving average of $18.30. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $19.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.207 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000.

