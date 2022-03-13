Short Interest in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Declines By 39.6%

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 53,300 shares, a drop of 39.6% from the February 13th total of 88,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:PID opened at $18.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.73 and a 200-day moving average of $18.30. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $19.19.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.207 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.
