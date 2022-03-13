Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Grows By 70.0%

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 70.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NASDAQ:IBTG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.50. 2,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,603. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $25.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.23.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.024 per share. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.
