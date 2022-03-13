Short Interest in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Expands By 88.7%

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a growth of 88.7% from the February 13th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,365,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF stock opened at $71.14 on Friday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $71.13 and a 52 week high of $96.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAXJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 448.7% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 82,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after acquiring an additional 67,463 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 31.7% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 8,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 31.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 3,264,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,286,000 after purchasing an additional 786,109 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

