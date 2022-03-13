Short Interest in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Drops By 40.2%

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 40.2% from the February 13th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPF. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

NYSE HPF opened at $18.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.32 and a 200 day moving average of $20.83. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a one year low of $17.60 and a one year high of $22.93.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a diversified closed-end management investment fund/investment trust company. It seeks to provide high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets majorly in preferred stocks and other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

