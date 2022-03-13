Short Interest in Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) Declines By 46.7%

Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 46.7% from the February 13th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Kajima from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Get Kajima alerts:

Kajima stock remained flat at $$12.90 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.54. Kajima has a 52 week low of $10.83 and a 52 week high of $15.17.

Kajima Corp. engages in the construction, real estate development, architectural design, and civil engineering businesses. It operates through the following segments: Civil Engineering, Building Construction, Real Estate Development and Other, Domestic Subsidiaries and Affiliates, and Overseas Subsidiaries and Affiliates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kajima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kajima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.