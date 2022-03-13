Short Interest in KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ) Expands By 72.0%

KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, an increase of 72.0% from the February 13th total of 10,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ KINZ opened at $10.03 on Friday. KINS Technology Group has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KINZ. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of KINS Technology Group by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,339,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,316,000 after purchasing an additional 737,307 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in KINS Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,601,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in KINS Technology Group by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,002,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after acquiring an additional 352,479 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in KINS Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,548,000. Finally, Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in KINS Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,236,000. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KINS Technology Group Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. KINS Technology Group Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

