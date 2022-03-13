Short Interest in Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Drops By 43.2%

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 43.2% from the February 13th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of KRKNF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,042. Kraken Robotics has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.31.
Kraken Robotics Company Profile (Get Rating)
