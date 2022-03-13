Short Interest in LAMF Global Ventures Corp I (NASDAQ:LGVCU) Declines By 40.0%

LAMF Global Ventures Corp I (NASDAQ:LGVCU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the February 13th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

LAMF Global Ventures Corp I stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. LAMF Global Ventures Corp I has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $10.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LAMF Global Ventures Corp I during the 4th quarter valued at $15,060,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp I in the 4th quarter worth $12,447,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp I in the 4th quarter worth $7,848,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp I in the 4th quarter worth $7,530,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp I in the 4th quarter worth $5,020,000.

