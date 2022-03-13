Short Interest in LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) Drops By 39.3%

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 161,200 shares, a drop of 39.3% from the February 13th total of 265,500 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 315,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of LOGC opened at $0.76 on Friday. LogicBio Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $8.58. The company has a market capitalization of $25.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 2.84.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. LogicBio Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 739.91% and a negative return on equity of 95.00%. Equities research analysts forecast that LogicBio Therapeutics will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $1,467,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $653,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

LOGC has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on LogicBio Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on LogicBio Therapeutics from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on LogicBio Therapeutics from $24.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised LogicBio Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, William Blair lowered LogicBio Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.15.

LogicBio Therapeutics Company Profile

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of genome editing technology platform. It focuses on the commercialization of GeneRide, which enables the site-specific integration of a therapeutic transgene without nucleases or exogenous promoters by harnessing the native process of homologous recombination.

