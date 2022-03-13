Short Interest in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Grows By 85.2%

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 347,500 shares, a growth of 85.2% from the February 13th total of 187,600 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

LXFR stock opened at $19.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.11 million, a PE ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. Luxfer has a 12 month low of $15.34 and a 12 month high of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Luxfer had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 17.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Luxfer will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXFR. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Luxfer by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 21,281 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Luxfer by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 172,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 16,131 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Luxfer by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Luxfer by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Luxfer by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 27,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LXFR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Luxfer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Luxfer from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

