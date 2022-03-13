Short Interest in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) Declines By 37.7%

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 673,100 shares, a decrease of 37.7% from the February 13th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 381,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

NYSE MANU opened at $12.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $545.52 million, a PE ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.42. Manchester United has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $20.86.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $2.52. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 27.65% and a negative return on equity of 21.56%. The business had revenue of $185.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Manchester United will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MANU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Manchester United from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Manchester United by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Manchester United by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 37,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,786 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Manchester United by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 885,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,610,000 after purchasing an additional 218,178 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Manchester United by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Manchester United by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 17,166 shares during the period.

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial sector engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting sector engages in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

