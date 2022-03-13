Short Interest in Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Drops By 39.9%

Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 266,900 shares, a decline of 39.9% from the February 13th total of 444,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 251,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Mechel PAO to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Get Mechel PAO alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mechel PAO by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 192,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 108,386 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mechel PAO during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mechel PAO during the 2nd quarter worth $517,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Mechel PAO by 1,408.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 303,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 283,069 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Mechel PAO by 133.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 284,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 162,753 shares during the period.

Mechel PAO stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. Mechel PAO has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $5.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.44.

About Mechel PAO (Get Rating)

Mechel PAO is a holding company, which engages in the mining and production of coal and steel, iron core, and nickel products. It operates through the following business segments: Steel, Mining, and Power. The Steel segment sells semi-finished steel products, long products of a wide range of steel grades, carbon and stainless flat steel products, and high value-added metal products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mechel PAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mechel PAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.