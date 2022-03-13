Short Interest in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Grows By 63.7%

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, an increase of 63.7% from the February 13th total of 1,130,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 753,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

MercadoLibre stock traded down $39.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $891.69. 575,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,894. MercadoLibre has a 12 month low of $858.99 and a 12 month high of $1,970.13. The firm has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 527.63 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,068.42 and a 200 day moving average of $1,370.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

MELI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bradesco Corretora upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,757.00.

In related news, VP La Serna Juan Martin De acquired 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $931.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total value of $75,645.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

