Short Interest in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Drops By 43.4%

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decline of 43.4% from the February 13th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JSD. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 3.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,767 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,717 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 339.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,646 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 79,615 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 9,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,956,000.

JSD stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.88. 11,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,168. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $13.81 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.85.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

