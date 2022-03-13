Short Interest in NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) Declines By 37.6%

NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 71,300 shares, a decrease of 37.6% from the February 13th total of 114,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NuZee stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. NuZee has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $7.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average is $2.94.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NuZee in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NuZee by 12.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 241,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 26,973 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NuZee during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of NuZee during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of NuZee during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

NuZee, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, and distribution of beverage products. It operates under Twin Peaks, Pine Ranch, and Coffee Blenders brands. The company was founded on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

