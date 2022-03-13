Short Interest in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Rises By 74.3%

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,600,000 shares, an increase of 74.3% from the February 13th total of 10,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

ORC opened at $3.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.52. The stock has a market cap of $608.86 million, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.34. Orchid Island Capital has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $6.22.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -113.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 380,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 66,170 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,642,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,629,000 after acquiring an additional 289,506 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 28,719 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 576,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 24,471 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 424.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 747,586 shares during the period. 25.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ORC shares. Jonestrading downgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

