Short Interest in Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) Declines By 40.0%

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the February 13th total of 4,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PBHC opened at $17.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.88. The company has a market cap of $82.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pathfinder Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Pathfinder Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.59%.

In related news, EVP Ronald Tascarella sold 4,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $87,788.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 22.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,763 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,429 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 18,429 shares in the last quarter. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the investment in Pathfinder Bank. It offers checking and savings account, loans, and digital banking services for retail and business customers through its subsidiary. The firm also provides overdraft protection and mobile payments for individual clients; and cash management sweep account, remote deposit capture, and merchant card services for business clients.

