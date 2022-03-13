Short Interest in Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Declines By 36.3%

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:PIFYF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 55,200 shares, a decline of 36.3% from the February 13th total of 86,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

PIFYF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.10 to C$1.30 in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins increased their target price on Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.05 to C$1.25 in a research report on Friday.

OTCMKTS:PIFYF opened at $0.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.56. Pine Cliff Energy has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.78.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its assets are located in Utah, Ontario, and Northwest Territories. The company was founded on November 10, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

