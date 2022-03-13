Short Interest in Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC) Grows By 73.7%

Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 73.7% from the February 13th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berkley W R Corp grew its position in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III by 1,012.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 109,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 99,455 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Pivotal Investment Co. III in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,201,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Pivotal Investment Co. III by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 144,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 67,883 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Pivotal Investment Co. III in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Pivotal Investment Co. III in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. 56.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PICC opened at $9.76 on Friday. Pivotal Investment Co. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average is $9.74.

Pivotal Investment Corporation III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

