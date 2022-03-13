Short Interest in Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC) Decreases By 46.0%

Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a decrease of 46.0% from the February 13th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Provident Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.83 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,061. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.74. Provident Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $10.05.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Provident Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Provident Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Provident Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $173,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Provident Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Provident Acquisition by 98.3% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 14,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Provident Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

