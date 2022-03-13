Short Interest in PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) Rises By 63.6%

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 63.6% from the February 13th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

UNLRY stock opened at $4.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average is $5.92. PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $9.55.

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Home and Personal Care and Foods and Refreshment. The Home and Personal Care segment relates to the cleaning products, which are used in the household and cosmetic products.

