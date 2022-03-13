Short Interest in QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Decreases By 44.8%

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a drop of 44.8% from the February 13th total of 53,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of QBIEY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.69. 20,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,144. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.58. QBE Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $7.06 and a 52 week high of $9.45.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.1263 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from QBE Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $0.11.

QBE Insurance Group Ltd. is a general insurance and reinsurance company. It underwrites general insurance and reinsurance risks and also provides investment management. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Australia Pacific. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

