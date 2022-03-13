Short Interest in Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) Rises By 64.0%

Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, an increase of 64.0% from the February 13th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Qt Group Oyj stock remained flat at $$104.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.76. Qt Group Oyj has a 1-year low of $104.00 and a 1-year high of $189.00.

Qt Group Oyj develops, productizes, and licenses software development tools under commercial and open source licenses Finland, Norway, Germany, the United States, Japan, China, South Korea, France, the United Kingdom, and India. It offers Qt Design Studio, a user interface design tool for applications; Qt Creator, a cross-platform integrated development environment for application development; and Qt Framework that contains C++ library classes and APIs to simplify application development.

