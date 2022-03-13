Short Interest in Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) Rises By 64.0%

Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, an increase of 64.0% from the February 13th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of Qt Group Oyj stock remained flat at $$104.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.76. Qt Group Oyj has a 1-year low of $104.00 and a 1-year high of $189.00.
Qt Group Oyj Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Qt Group Oyj (QTGPF)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Qt Group Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qt Group Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.