Short Interest in Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Increases By 53.9%

Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, a growth of 53.9% from the February 13th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Shares of RTNTF remained flat at $$83.19 during mid-day trading on Friday. 9,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,809. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $63.01 and a twelve month high of $106.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.38.

About Rio Tinto Group (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Ltd. produces iron ore for steel, aluminium for cars and smart phones, copper for wind turbines, diamonds that set the standard for “responsible“, titanium for household products and borates for crops that feed the world. It operates through the following segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper & Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations.

