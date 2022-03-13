Short Interest in ROC Energy Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ROCAU) Declines By 47.0%

ROC Energy Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ROCAU – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 47.0% from the February 13th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCAU opened at $10.13 on Friday. ROC Energy Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.10.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in ROC Energy Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,381,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in ROC Energy Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,977,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ROC Energy Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,719,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ROC Energy Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $545,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in shares of ROC Energy Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $2,426,000.

