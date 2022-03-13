Short Interest in Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Increases By 58.5%

Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, a growth of 58.5% from the February 13th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.31.

NASDAQ:RWAY opened at $12.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.07. Runway Growth Finance has a 12-month low of $11.84 and a 12-month high of $14.05.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 63.93%. Equities analysts predict that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. This is a positive change from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

In other Runway Growth Finance news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 22,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $301,952.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas B. Raterman bought 11,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $149,358.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 561,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,290,355,321 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $359,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,139,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,794,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

