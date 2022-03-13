Short Interest in SAS AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SASDY) Drops By 47.1%

SAS AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SASDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decrease of 47.1% from the February 13th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

SASDY traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.19. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,904. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.34. SAS AB has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $0.54.

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of SAS AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

SAS AB engages in the provision of air transportation services, air cargo, and other aviation services at selected airports in the route network. It manages passenger flights on an extensive Nordic and International route network. The company was founded in August 1946 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

