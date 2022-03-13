Short Interest in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) Declines By 46.9%

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 525,900 shares, a decrease of 46.9% from the February 13th total of 991,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASAI. HSBC raised shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

ASAI traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.71. 77,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,940. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.80. Sendas Distribuidora has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Sendas Distribuidora during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,779,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 403.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 780,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,351,000 after acquiring an additional 625,765 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 184,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. 5.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

