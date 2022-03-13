Short Interest in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) Declines By 46.9%

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 525,900 shares, a decrease of 46.9% from the February 13th total of 991,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASAI. HSBC raised shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.
ASAI traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.71. 77,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,940. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.80. Sendas Distribuidora has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.51.
Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sendas Distribuidora (ASAI)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Sendas Distribuidora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sendas Distribuidora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.