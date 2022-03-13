Short Interest in SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Rises By 60.0%

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 82,700 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the February 13th total of 51,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGRP. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in SPAR Group during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPAR Group by 28.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 65,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 14,557 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPAR Group by 38.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 21,998 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPAR Group by 29.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 52,163 shares during the period. 8.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SGRP opened at $1.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.28. SPAR Group has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $3.86.

SPAR Group, Inc engages in the provision of merchandising and marketing services to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. It operates through the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment covers services in the United States of America. The International segment offers merchandising, marketing, audit, and in-store event staffing services in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Japan, Mexico, South Africa and Turkey.

