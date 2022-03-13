Short Interest in Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Increases By 78.2%

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, a growth of 78.2% from the February 13th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 294,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:TIIAY opened at $3.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.43. Telecom Italia has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $5.65.

Get Telecom Italia alerts:

TIIAY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Telecom Italia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Telecom Italia from €0.48 ($0.52) to €0.37 ($0.40) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. HSBC raised Telecom Italia from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Telecom Italia from €0.35 ($0.38) to €0.27 ($0.29) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Telecom Italia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Telecom Italia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.71.

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Italia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Italia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.