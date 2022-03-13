Short Interest in Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Rises By 57.3%

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, an increase of 57.3% from the February 13th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TEZNY opened at $22.95 on Friday. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 52 week low of $21.13 and a 52 week high of $25.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.34 and its 200 day moving average is $23.06.

About Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni

TERNA Rete Elettrica Nazionale SpA engages in the grid operation for the transmission of electricity. It manages electricity transmission in Italy. It provides entire electricity system and for guaranteeing the supply of electricity to all companies and private individuals. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

