Short Interest in TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) Decreases By 42.1%

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, a drop of 42.1% from the February 13th total of 83,800 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 243,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on TESS. StockNews.com started coverage on TESSCO Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.
Shares of TESSCO Technologies stock opened at $5.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $52.02 million, a P/E ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 1.05. TESSCO Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $8.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.01 and its 200-day moving average is $5.95.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 17.8% in the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 606,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 91,790 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 268.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 16.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.
