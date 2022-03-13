Short Interest in TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) Expands By 77.8%

TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 86,400 shares, a growth of 77.8% from the February 13th total of 48,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,237,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TSPG stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. TGI Solar Power Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01.

TGI Solar Power Group, Inc is a holding company. It intends to provide project management consulting, develop custom tools software. The firm’s services include project management, strategic alliances, IT services, international business, and software and app development. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in North Brunswick, NJ.

