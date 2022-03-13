Short Interest in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Declines By 39.7%

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,950,000 shares, a drop of 39.7% from the February 13th total of 19,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 42,492 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,288,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,091,000 after buying an additional 349,623 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 907,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,572,000 after buying an additional 59,445 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,555,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,831,000 after buying an additional 671,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,375,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,582,000 after buying an additional 720,809 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GT opened at $13.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12 month low of $11.64 and a 12 month high of $24.89.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

GT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

