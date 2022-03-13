Short Interest in The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Declines By 44.4%

The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the February 13th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WEDXF opened at $1.81 on Friday. Westaim has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average of $1.99. The stock has a market cap of $258.26 million, a P/E ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 0.63.

The Westaim Corp. engages in the provision of long-term capital to businesses operating primarily within the global financial services industry. The firm invests, directly and indirectly, through acquisitions, joint ventures, and other arrangements. Its investments include Skyward Specialty and Arena.

