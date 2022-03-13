Short Interest in The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Declines By 44.4%

The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the February 13th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS WEDXF opened at $1.81 on Friday. Westaim has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average of $1.99. The stock has a market cap of $258.26 million, a P/E ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 0.63.
Westaim Company Profile (Get Rating)
