Short Interest in TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Increases By 77.3%

TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 164,200 shares, a growth of 77.3% from the February 13th total of 92,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their target price on TMX Group from C$154.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.71.

Get TMX Group alerts:

TMX Group stock opened at $106.42 on Friday. TMX Group has a 12 month low of $95.32 and a 12 month high of $116.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.91.

TMX Group Ltd. operates cash and derivative markets for multiple asset classes including equities, fixed income and energy. The firm provides clearing facilities, data products and other services to the international financial community. It operates through four segments: Capital Formation; Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Global Solutions, Insights and Analytics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.