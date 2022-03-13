Short Interest in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Increases By 62.2%

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,280,000 shares, a growth of 62.2% from the February 13th total of 7,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,427,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

VCSH opened at $78.40 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $78.40 and a one year high of $82.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.96 and its 200-day moving average is $81.25.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.099 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $316,000. Wealthsimple Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $717,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 891,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,475,000 after buying an additional 11,265 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 246.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter.

