Short Interest in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) Expands By 66.7%

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
CID traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $31.49. 1,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $30.76 and a 12 month high of $34.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.97 and its 200-day moving average is $32.38.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.096 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CID)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.