Short Interest in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) Expands By 66.7%

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

CID traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $31.49. 1,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $30.76 and a 12 month high of $34.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.97 and its 200-day moving average is $32.38.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.096 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 149.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 12,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 121.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 10,753 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 46.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 7,284 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period.

